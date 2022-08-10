Honoring a legacy: Aaron’s family remembers educator, city leader

Donna Aaron was a long-time educator and the first woman to become Northport mayor.

On Tuesday, her family spoke about the legacy she leaves behind in the wake of her death earlier this month.

Aaron’s son Brian Aaron said his mother loved her students and adored teaching, but she also loved the city of Northport.

“She took a lot of pride in Tuscaloosa County High School and all the students and former students who would come back and visit with her,” Brian Aaron said.

Aaron’s family described her as a loving, soft-spoken woman whose words were always powerful.

“When it was time to handle some business, she didn’t mind doing it,” Brian Aaron said.

Donna Aaron died Sunday at 79.

In her later years, she served two terms on the Northport City Council and was council president for five years. In October 2016, she became Northport’s first female mayor.

She served one term and did not seek reelection.

Brian Aaron said she didn’t want that recognition.

“She just wanted to be the mayor,” he said. “One of the things that would get her going is when someone might try and ease up because she was a woman. She would let them have it and tell them ‘I can handle it.’ ”

In lieu of flowers, Aaron’s family requests donations to the University of Alabama Tuscaloosa County Alumni Chapter’s Donna Davis Aaron Endowed Memorial Scholarship. Checks can be mailed to:

National Alumni Association, attn: scholarship department

P.O. Box 861928

Tuscaloosa, AL 35486

You can also contribute online right here.

Services are at 11 a.m. Saturday graveside at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.