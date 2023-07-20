Homes become ‘air fryers’ in Phoenix heat, people sacrifice on AC for fear of cost

The Associated Press

Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit the entire month of July in Phoenix and extreme heat stretches across the American South.

Experts say that the lack of cloud cover and high temperatures turn homes into “air fryers.” Air conditioning can be a matter of survival. But the resource that is essential for living safely through the extreme heat can come with high electricity bills.

Some people say they are rationing air conditioning to avoid bills they can’t afford and cooling centers say they are seeing that as well.

