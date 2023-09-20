Homeowners face rising insurance rates as climate change makes wildfires, storms more common

Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A growing number of Americans are finding it difficult to afford insurance on their homes, a problem only expected to worsen because insurers and lawmakers have underestimated the impact of climate change, a new report says.

A report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation released Wednesday says states such as California, Florida and Louisiana, which are prone to wildfires and damaging storms and flooding, are likely to see the most dramatic increases in premiums.

But the fire that destroyed the Hawaiian community of Lahaina, as well as the historic flooding in Vermont and Maine, are recent examples of events that could drive up insurance costs for homeowners in other states.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/20/2023 2:27:15 PM (GMT -5:00)