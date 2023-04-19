Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty

A police officer drives past the house Monday, April 17, 2023, where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot Thursday when he went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Associated Press

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) – Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance.

Lester was in court Wednesday to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting, which has attracted presidential attention and renewed national debate about gun policies.

Lester turned himself in Tuesday and was later released on bond after agreeing to relinquish any weapons and have no contact with Yarl or his family. He also agreed to have his cellphone monitored.

