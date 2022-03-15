Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) – A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington has been arrested. Police say at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks.

The suspect, Gerald Brevard, was arrested in Washington on murder, assault and other charges. The 30-year-old man, who lives in the Washington area, was charged Tuesday only in connection with the Washington cases and has not been charged in the New York attacks.

Advocates for the homeless say they’re relieved by the arrest but urge officials in both cities to provide more assistance to people without housing.