Homecoming traditions continue at Alabama

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Marilu Lopez

Homecoming at the University of Alabama is a time of celebration, gathering and bringing the community together.

In the week leading up to the celebration, the Capstone is filled with activities and traditions for students and alumni to enjoy. Lawn decorations and dance competitions, “paint the town red,” the pep rally, and bonfire allow the community to come together.

The pep rally and bonfire took place on the Quad with special appearances from speakers and groups. Crimson Tide Football Coach Nick Saban thanked fans for their support this season and encouraged people to bring the energy to the homecoming football game on Saturday.

Men’s basketball coach Nate Oats celebrated his birthday at the pep rally. He told fans he looks forward to another basketball season and everything the team will achieve.

The 2023 Homecoming Queen was also announced. Mae Farmer is a senior from Nashville, Indiana, majoring in accounting and psychology.

The night ended with a large crowd at the bonfire on the quad.