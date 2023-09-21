Home sales fell again in August as homebuyers grapple with rising mortgage rates and prices

WVUA 23 Digital,
house for sale

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third month in a row in August, as higher mortgage rates, rising prices and a dearth of properties on the market shut out many would-be homebuyers.

Existing home sales fell 0.7% last month from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.04 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Sales slumped 15.3% compared with the same month last year. The national median sales price rose 3.9% from August last year to $407,100.

9/21/2023 11:58:43 AM (GMT -5:00)

Categories: Regional and US News
