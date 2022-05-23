Holy Spirit wins first AHSAA Title

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Holy Spirit Catholic High School softball team captured their first Alabama High School Athletic Association 1-A State Championship Saturday as they defeated the Skyline Vikings 3-1.

The Saints dominated this year’s state tournament, going a perfect 4-0.

The Saints capped off their 39th win this season behind a dominating performance from UAB commit Alyssa Faircloth, who has pitched three complete games this postseason.

“It was a tight game. But Alyssa had pitched so well for us,” said Holy Spirit head coach Jeff Lobenthal. ” She’s always been so strong for us. But it was tight, it was a 3-1 game, they’re a very good team, but the girls had really come together so I had felt at peace about it.”