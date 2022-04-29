Holt’s Kylex Brown-Grant signs with in-state prep school

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe and Javon Williams

Holt High School’s Kylex Brown-Grant will try to grow his basketball talents at Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy in Huntsville, Ala.

Brown-Grant signed with the prep school earlier this week at a ceremony held at his high school.

“It’s a blessing. I work hard every day,” Brown-Grant said. “I want to thank God for putting me in this position — and (thank) my teammates, my coaches, all of this. It’s a good feeling. I’m so proud of myself and everything I have done. It paid off on and off the court.”

Brown-Grant is listed as a 6’3″, 190-pound shooting guard but he also played forward in high school. Holt High School competes at the AHSAA’s ‘Class 5A’ level. Brown-Grant has helped the Ironmen advance to the Class 5A Regional Tournament each of the past two seasons. Holt was the Southeast Regional ‘runner-up’ in 2021.

Brown-Grant says that his goals at Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy is to get ten times better, and win a national title.