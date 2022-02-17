Holt, Hillcrest advance to Boys Regional Basketball Tournaments

The Holt Ironmen defeated Indian Springs High School 59-49 in a Class 4A Sub-Regional matchup.

The ‘team-effort’ from the Ironmen was impressive, as four players scored in double digits. Julian Whitfield was the leading scorer as he put up 15 points. KeUnta Jordan also put up a double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Ironmen advance to the Southwest Regional Tournament in Montgomery where they will take on Escambia County Monday morning in the Sweet 16 of the boys Class 4A tournament.

In Class 6A action, the Hillcrest Patriots boys defeated the McAdory Yellow Jackets, 70-52 in their Sub-Regional.

Hillcrest shooting guard Austin Evans went for 19 points in the second half. It felt like every time McAdory made a run, it Evans would hit a three-pointer for the Patriots.

Hillcrest led 31-17 at halftime. McAdory’s defense helped them get back in the game. The Yellow Jackets forced 25 turnovers in the game and were able to cut the Hillcrest lead to 6 points in the 4th quarter before the Patriots put the game away.

Hillcrest advances to the Southwest Regional Tournament in Montgomery where they will take on Park Crossing Thursday morning in the Sweet 16 in boys Class 6A.