Holt High School’s Jordan Driver signs with Birmingham Prep Cardinals

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Tatumn Vaught

Jordan Driver signed to play football with the Birmingham Preparatory Cardinals on Friday morning. Head Coach Dustin Hyche said that Driver is one of, if not the, most talented player he’s ever coached. At 5’8″ and 138 lbs, Driver is electric with the ball in his hands and is versatile, being an asset to the Ironmen on both sides of the ball. He’s excited to represent his team and for the opportunity to play at the next level in Birmingham.

“I’ve been going to Holt for all four years and Holt just means a lot to me because all my friends go to Holt, so it just means a lot and I just want to represent Holt when I leave and go to Birmingham Prep,” Driver said. “It just means a lot, I’ve been playing football since I was a kid, so I’ve always just wanted to play at the next level. I’m very excited, I can’t wait to put on the pads and play again.”