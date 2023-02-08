Holt High School names new head football coach

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Becoming a head football coach is something Brian Newton always dreamed about, and Holt High School is making that dream Newton’s reality.

Tuesday night, Newton was introduced as the head football coach of the Holt Ironmen. Newton’s first goal as head coach? Building a team that loves the school and its community.

“We’re going to change everything about everyone’s opinion,” Newton said. “The Holt of the past is gonna change. I think you’re gonna see a program on the field that the whole community will be proud of.”

Holt has not has a winning season since 1998 when Jerry Wright led the Ironmen to the third round class 4A state playoff with a 9-4 record.

Newton said his goal for his first season will not be defined by wins and losses.

“I want to see kids who buy into the program, who learn how to compete at a high level,” Newton said. “We are trying to be the best community members we can and have a positive impact on the community.”

This past season, Newton worked as an assistant coach under Tuscaloosa County High School Coach Adam Winegarden. He also spent time coaching under Chris Smelley at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be around some really good head coaches,” Newton said. “Coach Smelley and coach Winegarden have been fabulous in developing me.”

With Smelley, Newton said he learned the importance of loving and supporting his team over their football skills.

“They will perform for you when they know that you truly love them care about them for more than just being a football player,” Newton said.

From Winegarden, Newton said he learned his head coaching skills.

“(Winegarden) taught me the things you need to do off the field,” Newton said. “Running a successful program and giving yourself a chance to win on the field.”

While Newton played baseball in college, his passion was always with football.

“I went to UNA to play (baseball) but I just knew football was what was in my heart,” Newton said. “I decided to give up baseball and start my career as a football coach. Since I’m too old to play it, (I want to) pour into these kids as a coach.”