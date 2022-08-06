Holt football sees early signs of growth

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

The Holt Ironmen are seeing growth in fall camp. An increase in the number of players and coaches have this team feeling better than they did at this point last season.

“We already have a ton of discipline,” Ironmen Head Coach Dustin Hyche said. “Last year practicing in late July, even in early August, we had less than a dozen kids some days. Now you see 30-33 kids here.”

Increased numbers have led to increased expectations, but the players sound like they’re ready to take the next step.

“We’re just trying to do our best,” sophomore defensive lineman John Hall said. “I feel like we can win a couple games, a couple more games than last year.”

Holt is scheduled to open the season against the Brookwood Panthers at Billy Joe Young Field. That game is scheduled for August 19th at 7 p.m.