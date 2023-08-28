Holt football limited by COVID issues ahead of season opener

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Chasen

COVID-19 strikes again, impacting the Holt Ironmen’s preparation for last week’s season opener.

Holt is one of the smallest Class 4A programs in the state and the Ironmen were even more limited this past Friday night against Brookwood. Head coach Brian Newton says ten players, including five expected starters, missed multiple practices last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Even though all the players cleared the schools COVID-19 protocol and were available to play against Brookwood, the practice time they missed was significant.

“At a school like Holt where you don’t have a lot of depth and numbers and you have a big part of your team that is hit with Covid or sickness, it definitely impacts how you’re able to practice and prepare,” Newton said.

From the early stages of the game, it was evident that roughly one-quarter of Holt’s roster was struggling with a lack of conditioning versus a fully healthy Panthers roster.

Multiple players who usually don’t struggle with cramps were struggling with them due to being on the field more than usual or not having the proper time to get their stamina back up to speed.

“Playing football in Alabama in August is tough as it is, but when you don’t get to practice all week and you have been sick prior to that, and at Holt some guys have to play both ways…that is tough,” Newton said.

It’s been almost four years since the WHO declared the COVID-19 virus as a global pandemic and even as most of our lives are back to so-called normal this is a strong reminder that the virus is still among us and precautions when necessary are needed.

Newton stated that the school and his coaching staff did everything they could to protect the players infected and to keep the whole team safe and healthy.

“That’s why we held the guys out as long as we did, we just wanted to be safe for all the kids,” Newton said.

With this curveball thrown at the Ironmen now behind them, they look to have a healthy two weeks of practice before their next game, against American Christian Academy on Sept. 8.