Holidays on the Plaza returns Nov. 21

ice skating, holidays on the plaza

Tuscaloosa’s annual winter wonderland Holidays on the Plaza is returning to Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa later this month.

The seasonal ice skating rink and tinsel trail benefitting Tuscaloosa’s One Place begins Nov. 21 and will remain open through Jan. 16.

Admission to Holidays on the Plaza is free, but if you’re interested in skating a day pass is $15 per person. Season passes can also be purchased for $85.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 14. Learn more about the event or purchase tickets right here.