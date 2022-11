Holidays on the Plaza ice rink opening delayed

ice skating, holidays on the plaza

The city of Tuscaloosa is delaying the opening of the Holidays on the Plaza ice rink until at least Friday, city officials said this afternoon.

The Holidays on the Plaza grand opening and Tinsel Trail are still happening tonight at 5:30.

Technical difficulties are the cause of the delay.

WVUA 23’s Jabaree Prewitt will be at tonight’s grand opening event.