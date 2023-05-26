Historic University Club undergoing year-long renovation project

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Lake

If you drive down University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa, you may have noticed the University Club is temporarily closed and fenced off for construction. The University Club is owned by the University of Alabama. It recently hired Cole & Cole Architects in April to begin renovations on the building. Since then, they have nearly completed demolition and started to pour concrete.

The University Club is a Greek Revival style home built in 1834 by James H. Dearing. After a succession of owners and a brief stint as the Governor’s Mansion by Gov. Arthur Pendleton Bagby, the University of Alabama purchased the home in 1946 after then-president Raymond Paty convinced the H.D. Warners to use it as a social hub for university faculty and staff.

While temporarily closed, the University Club is a private dining and special events facility that serves the university community and surrounding Tuscaloosa area.

Soon construction crews will set the steel for the foundation. The remodel is expected to be a year long project with an estimated completion date of April 17, 2024. University Club is located at 421 Queen City Ave. in Tuscaloosa.