Historic Tuscaloosa presents Dining Through Time event Thursday

jemison van de graff mansion

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

Interested in good food and a history lesson?

Historic Tuscaloosa is hosting “Dining Through Time: A Taste of Historic Tuscaloosa” to raise funds for restoration and structural repairs at the Battle-Freidman House in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The event is happening Thursday, Sept. 29, and the progressive dinner features three of Historic Tuscaloosa’s structures: Old Tavern, Jemison-Van de Graaf Mansion and the Battle-Friedman House.

The event begins with drinks, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment at Old Tavern, followed by dinner at the Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion and desserts at the Battle-Friedman House.

Historic Tuscaloosa, formally known as the Tuscaloosa County Preservation Society, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing an awareness and appreciation of the cultural and historical heritage of the community.

For more information about the dinner or to access accommodation, please contact Will Hawkins by email at info@historictuscaloosa.org or call 205-758-2238.