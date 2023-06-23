Historic Tuscaloosa kicks off summer lecture series

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Nick Balenger

Residents interested in the intricacies of Tuscaloosa’s past met Thursday at the Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion for a detailed history discussion hosted by Historic Tuscaloosa.

Guest speaker Robert Register showcased an 1887 map of Tuscaloosa that can be used to dissect the story of the Druid City.

“I’m going to show people how they can use that map to learn everything they want to learn about Tuscaloosa, not from 1887, but from 1821 until 2023,” Register said. “Because the street grid that’s on that map is unchanged since 1821.”

Register’s lecture focused on the history of Alabama itself alongside the first land sale in Tuscaloosa and what’s been happening ever since. He even highlighted which families lived in which house and what local businesses offered.

If you missed Thursday’s event, Historic Tuscaloosa is hosting several more throughout summer featuring local historians who have their own tales to tell. The next meetings are:

July 20: Old Tuscaloosa Postcards. Collector James Barksdale will showcase his collection of postcards from Tuscaloosa and highlight some of the stories behind them

Aug. 24: The 1926 Rose Bowl. John Allen is discussing the 1926 University of Alabama vs. University of Washington Rose Bowl game, which changed Alabama football forever

Sept. 28: Slavery in American Art. University of Alabama Art History Professor Rachel Stephens discusses her latest book, “Hidden in Plain Sight,” which contrasts opposing slavery views as presented through visual arts in the antebellum South

You can learn more about each event, or lean more about Historic Tuscaloosa right here.