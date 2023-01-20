Historic Black churches receive $4M in preservation grants

By AARON MORRISON

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States have revealed the first 35 houses of worship that will receive financial grants totaling $4 million.

The list of grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial civil rights organizing meetings were held during Jim Crow segregation in the 1960s and where four Black girls were killed after a bombing by members of the Ku Klux Klan in 1963.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund launched its church program in 2021 to help support ongoing or planned restoration work at historic congregations that are caretakers for cultural artifacts and bear monumental legacies.

