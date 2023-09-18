Hispanic Heritage Festival fills Government Plaza with games, music, food

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Marilu Lopez

Hispanic and Latino communities kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a first of its kind festival called “La Feria.” “La Feria” translates to “The Fair” in English. It was an opportunity to celebrate and showcase Latino owned businesses. The gathering was held Friday evening at downtown Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza.

The family-friendly event featured cultural showcases, live entertainment and business exhibitions. It was an opportunity for members of the community to immerse themselves into the Latino culture and learn about the many different talents and products these businesses have to offer.

Some of the businesses that were present at the fair included Las Piñas, a local ice cream and snack shop; Kay’s Kreations, a business that creates custom designs and gifts and Jalapenos restaurant.

With Hispanics and Latinos only making up 4.4% of the population in Tuscaloosa, according to the 2022 U.S. Cenus, this event marks a stride forward for the local community, offering an opportunity to establish their presence.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 to commemorate the independence of several Spanish-speaking countries. The month-long celebration recognizes the significant contributions that Hispanic and Latino Americans have made in the United States.

Another Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Tuscaloosa Public Library. That celebration will showcase dancing, food and a Latina author who will give a lecture and sign autographs of her book.

To find out about more events visit the Tuscaloosa Latino Coalition and the Diverse Business Council.