Hispanic Heritage Celebration brings Latino culture to Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

Hispanic culture is known for its vibrant colors, friendly people and rich history, and Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing. At the halfway point Sept. 30, the Tuscaloosa Latino Coalition hosted its third annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

“Spanish culture is really rich. In color, in flavor, in feelings,” said event volunteer Katherine Huffman. “We are really generous people. You always will be welcome in a Latino family.”

The Tuscaloosa Public Library was buzzing with face painting, traditional dancers and book signings, all sponsored by the TLC and local businesses. In all, 21 countries speak Spanish around the world, and many of those cultures were represented at the event.

“I’m glad it was a whole month, because there’s too much to learn about the 21 countries,” said TLC member Julia Sosa.

Volunteer Ira Kabastes decorated her Mexican themed booth with a colorful Dia De Muertos altar, filled with her deceased family’s pictures, favorite foods, and memorabilia.

“I want to share with you about the flowers, the colors, the flavors,” Kabastes said.

“I’ve done lots of stuff before that’s with the Day of the Dead,” visitor Grayson Camp said. “So I mainly like how they have a very authentic picture of what you would see on the Day of the Dead.”

It’s the traditions that draw Tuscaloosa residents to the celebration, but it’s the community that keeps them coming back year after year.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.