Hiring event: ARD Logistics looks to grow its workforce in Tuscaloosa

Kay Norred,
Ard

ARD Logistics is hosting an in-person hiring event November 16, 2022, at their facility located at 10093 Brose Drive in Vance, AL. They have immediate openings for several positions including team members, team lead, forklift drivers, logistics specialists, and group leaders.

ARD Logistics, is a 3PL (third-party logistics) company responsible for providing assembly, freight and logistics services to global multinational companies.

Job seekers can expect on the spot interviews for the full-time positions. Some full-time employees that are hired will be eligible for a $200 sign-on bonus after 30 days and a $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days.

Salaries can range between $16-$18.70 an hour . Pre-registration is not required, however job seekers planning to attend the event can reduce their time in line by pre-registering at westalabamajobs.com/ARD

Candidates are encouraged to dress in a business-casual style and treat the event like a job interview. This will be a come-and-go event and is free and open to the public.

-kn

Categories: Featured, Local News
Tags: , ,

Related