Hiring event: ARD Logistics looks to grow its workforce in Tuscaloosa

Job seekers can expect on the spot interviews for the full-time positions. Some full-time employees that are hired will be eligible for a $200 sign-on bonus after 30 days and a $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days.

Salaries can range between $16-$18.70 an hour . Pre-registration is not required, however job seekers planning to attend the event can reduce their time in line by pre-registering at westalabamajobs.com/ARD

Candidates are encouraged to dress in a business-casual style and treat the event like a job interview. This will be a come-and-go event and is free and open to the public.