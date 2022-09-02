HILLCREST VS NORTHRIDGE. A MATCHUP OF TEAMS OF DIFFERENT PLACES.

By: BriAsia Kelley

The Hillcrest Patriots (2-0) will travel to the Northridge Jaguars (0-1) Friday in a matchup between two teams aiming for one goal.

The Patriots seek to keep their momentum going after coming off two impressive wins for the start of the season.

Hillcrest defeated Pike Road 28-21, securing a week one victory at home.

“Our opponents haven’t allowed us a chance to take a deep breath,” Coach Jamie Mitchell said. “Both the first two opponents have just been incredibly talented.”

Last week, Hillcrest beat the Armwood Hawks out of Florida, winning 35-25.

Now, as Coach Mitchell states, their focus is on Northridge and getting ready to face the team’s inner-city battle.

Northridge is looking to score its first win under head coach Ryan Lolley.

The Jaguars are coming off their first bye week of the season, having two weeks to prepare.

Northridge lost to Oak Mountain, 14-23, in their season opener.

One thing is for certain, this game is going to be competitive for either team coming in with something to prove in this Tuscaloosa rivalry.

“We expect a big crowd,” Coach Ryan Lolley said. “We expect to get after it and have a great game.”