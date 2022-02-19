Hillcrest Softball Coach Earns Milestone Win

Hillcrest softball head coach Ted Swinney picked up his 400th career coaching victory on Friday, as the Patriots beat McAdory, 12-5.

Swinney’s “milestone victory” comes in the first game of his 13th season as head coach of the Hillcrest softball program.

The Patriots led McAdory, 1-0 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Hillcrest’s MacKenzie Nece started off the inning with a walk, and advancd to second with a stolen base. Nece took third base on a fielder’s choice, and scored the Patriots second run of the game on a McAdory throwing error.

Hillcrest’s Willesha “Willy” Lang was up next, and delivered the big hit of the inning — a two-run homerun to straight-away centerfield.