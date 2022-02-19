Hillcrest Softball Coach Earns Milestone Win

WVUA 23 Sports,
Hillcrest Sb Coach Pic0

Hillcrest softball head coach Ted Swinney picked up his 400th career coaching victory on Friday, as the Patriots beat McAdory, 12-5.

Swinney’s “milestone victory” comes in the first game of his 13th season as head coach of the Hillcrest softball program.

The Patriots led McAdory, 1-0 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Hillcrest’s MacKenzie Nece started off the inning with a walk, and advancd to second with a stolen base. Nece took third base on a fielder’s choice, and scored the Patriots second run of the game on a McAdory throwing error.

Hillcrest’s Willesha “Willy” Lang was up next, and delivered the big hit of the inning — a two-run homerun to straight-away centerfield.

