Hillcrest ready to make a run at AHSAA Softball State Championship Tournament

By WVUA23 reporter Sam Holley

For the first time since 2018, Hillcrest is back in the AHSAA Softball State Championship Tournament.

“Obviously each team is different,” said Hillcrest coach Ted Swinney. “You got to have good pitching, got to be able to hit, got to be able to field it. I think that’s something we try to do consistently at Hillcrest and I think this team has as good of a chance as any.”

Hillcrest will play Athens in its first game, Thursday at 9 a.m. The state championship tournament is a double-elimination style format. The team that wins its first game advances to the semifinal round while the loser moves to the loser’s bracket and must win multiple games to play-its-way back into contention.

“You got to win the first one,” Swinney said. “I think that’s just kind of the day. One pitch at a time is our focus every day while we’re there.”

The finals of the Class 6A state softball tournament are scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.

AHSAA Softball State Championship Tournament is played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.