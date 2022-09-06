Hillcrest Patriots survive Northridge

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman Jr

The Hillcrest Patriots were on the road vs the Northridge Rams Friday in a crosstown rivalry.

It was the Featured Game of the Week on Football Friday at 10:30 p.m.

In a game dominated by young talent and recruits. The Rams went blow for blow vs the Patriots as they score 13 early. The Patriots rallied from 13 down to make the comeback and keep the game close going into halftime. 16-14 Rams up.

Northridge standout and Alabama Commit Wilkin Formby was dominant throughout the game.

As well as 4-Star TJ Banks who has many SEC offers including one from the Crimson Tide.

Hillcrest standout and Southern Miss commit Ethan Crawford had a great game in both the passing and rushing department to get his team back in the fight and eventually win it 30-23

Northridge drops to 0-2 on the season and will play Bessemer City.

Hillcrest improves to 3-0 and will play the 1-2 Hueytown Golden Gophers.