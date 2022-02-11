Hillcrest, Northridge Girls advance to Area Basketball Championship Game

The Hillcrest girls basketball team advanced to the Class 6A, Area 7 Championship Game with a 55-46 win over Paul W. Bryant Stampede. Hillcrest got off to a slow start, and trailed at halftime before taking control in the 3rd quarter.

Farrah Buckner led the way for the Lady Patriots, scoring 21 points and grabbing 8 rebounds. Teammate Trinity Braggs added 10 points for Hillcrest.

In the other girls ‘Area 7’ semifinal game, the Northridge Lady Jaguars used a big second quarter run to take control against Brookwood and go on to beat the Lions, 57-26.

Northridge lead Brookwood by five points at the end of the first quarter, before a 19-4 run pushed the Lady Jaguars lead to 20 points. Part of that run included a basket by Northridge senior Aniyah Cabbil, which gives her over one-thousand points in her high school career. Cabbil is the fifth player in program history to surpass the one-thousand milestone.

Cabbil and teammate Fantasia Wilson both scored 10 points in Northridge’s win over Brookwood.

Northridge and Hillcrest will play for the girls Class 6A Area 7 Championship on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 7 at Northridge High School.