Hillcrest looks to finish regular season unbeaten

Hillcrest football coach Jaime Mitchell says he is not going to overthink the situation going into his teams final regular season game.

The Patriots (9-0) host McAdory (5-3) having already clinched the Region 4 title and a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A state football playoffs. But Mitchell is not going to coach this game any different.

“These kids love to play,” Mitchell said. “They get a chance to play once a week. We are not going to take that away from them. We are going to try to take this game and improve on what we are doing.”

If any high school team in the state had a reason to second-guess that line of thinking, it would be Hillcrest. In last seasons regular season finale, the Patriots suffered injuries to then-quarterback Ethan Crawford and running back Ja’Marian Johnson. Both players missed the playoffs which ended with a loss to Saraland in Round 2.

Mitchell says the matchup against McAdory, which can wrap up a playoff spot with a win or a loss by Bessemer City, is too valuable an experience to pass up.

“We got the number one seed locked up, which is outstanding,” Mitchell said. “That is a big plus for us. McAdory’s got a great group and they are always going to be at the top of our region.”

Hillcrest will look to finish off its second consecutive ten win regular season. The Patriots have won 24 straight regular season games, dating back to 2021.