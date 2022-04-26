Hillcrest High softball hosting Live Like Cam night tonight

Live Like Cam Event

Hillcrest High School’s softball game this evening has special meaning, as Lady Patriots are hosting an event for a good cause.

Live Like Cam Night is being held in honor of Cameron Prince, a Hillcrest student who died unexpectedly right before Thanksgiving.

A special ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. before the Patriots take on the Northside Lady Rams at 4:30.

The Lady Patriots will be collecting donations for the Cameron Prince Scholarship being offered for I Dream Big Academy. The organization offers summer programs for children in Tuscaloosa.

