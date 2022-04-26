Hillcrest High softball hosting Live Like Cam night tonight

Hillcrest High School’s softball game this evening has special meaning, as Lady Patriots are hosting an event for a good cause.

Live Like Cam Night is being held in honor of Cameron Prince, a Hillcrest student who died unexpectedly right before Thanksgiving.

A special ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. before the Patriots take on the Northside Lady Rams at 4:30.

The Lady Patriots will be collecting donations for the Cameron Prince Scholarship being offered for I Dream Big Academy. The organization offers summer programs for children in Tuscaloosa.