Hillcrest High School’s Collin Dunn chooses ‘school ties’ over local connection

The Sugar Bowl matchup of Alabama versus Kansas State put Tuscaloosa native Collin Dunn in a unique position, but not necessarily a ‘tough spot’.

“There are a lot of emotions swirling through my head but I have to go with (Kansas State) on this one,” Dunn said before Saturday’s game. “Even though Alabama is my hometown team, I have to go with the team I committed to.”

Dunn, a stand-out football player for Hillcrest High School, signed a football scholarship with Kansas State University two weeks ago. He has been committed to Wildcats school and football program for the past six months.

Dunn estimates that he’s been around some type of Alabama Crimson Tide influence for 16-to-17 years.

Dunn is not abandoning his roots. He’s already begun planting new roots with Kansas State. He plans to enroll in college later this month, which will allow him to join his football teammates for offseason workouts and spring practice.

“They’re a relentless group, a tough group,” Dunn said about his soon to be teammates at Kansas State. “They are going to give their all the whole game (against Alabama). I know that they will 100% every play.”

Kansas State, the champions of the Big XII Conference, got off to a strong start in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama but could not hold an early 10-0 lead. The Crimson Tide beats KSU 45-20 for their 17th Sugar Bowl title in program history.