Hillcrest High School teacher, foster parent charged with sex crimes

A Hillcrest High School teacher is now behind bars, under arrest for Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 and First-degree Sodomy. Jack Kennedy of Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) announced the arrest Saturday.

According to VCU, the unit received a call to its Sexual Assault Division earlier this week . The child said she had been sexually abused by Edward Stanley Kramarczyk, age 53, while she was living in is home, under his care. Officers immediately opened an investigation and notified leadership at the Tuscaloosa County School System.

The investigation resulted in enough evidence to charge Kramarczyk with several offenses. Kramarczyk was arrested Thursday, Sept. 28.

At the time of his arrest, Kramarczyk was a current teacher at Hillcrest High School. According to VCU, the victim in this case was not a student at the school.

Kramarczyk had access to children through his job as a teacher. He had also been a foster parent and may have access to children through other social groups.

“The safety and wellbeing of children is a primary mission of law enforcement, TCSS, and DHR,” said Kennedy.

Officers are investigating to see if there are other victims. Law enforcement encourages anyone who may have been a victim, or knows of any possible abuse by Kramarczyk, to please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

Kramarczyk was still behind bars as of Saturday night. He is being without a bond until he is evaluated by the court.

Investigators say more charges are possible.