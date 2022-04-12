Hillcrest High honors student’s memory during Field Day

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jocelyn Claborn

Hillcrest High School recognized one of their late students, Cameron Prince, at their annual Field Day events April 7. And that’s exactly what Cameron would have wanted, his parents said.

“If I had to describe today, I would just call it love,” said Cameron’s mother, Tammy Prince. “This event has truly been a blessing to us, just to see everyone coming together. This is what Cameron would have wanted. He was all about having fun, celebrating and just loving everyone.”

Cameron was a student who loved many things, all the way from marching band to photography. He passed away unexpectedly in November 2021 during a surgery to correct a heart complication. But his legacy was always larger than life.

“The Cameron legacy is living,” said Cameron’s father, Colvin Prince. “Even though he’s not here in flesh, he’s here in spirit. So, this says a lot, and this has just made our day. It uplifts our spirits.”

Every year, Hillcrest’s Field Day is hosted by the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy. Each year, the organization picks a charity to sponsor as part of the event. This year, their selection was obvious: The Cameron Prince Legacy Foundation.

The new foundation is funding three college scholarships for 2023 high school graduates, along with supporting other organizations in the community.

“Cam was a really special friend to me, and I’m so glad that we can be out here representing him and honoring how he lived and keeping his legacy alive in our hearts,” said Hillcrest student Morgan Taylor.

Read more about Cameron below: