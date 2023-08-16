Hillcrest carries high expectations into 2023 season

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

It feels like coach Jamie Mitchell has Hillcrest football on ‘another level’.

The Patriots reached the Class 6A semifinals in 2021 and went undefeated last season before losing to Saraland in the second round of the state playoffs.

The Patriots lost some key seniors but bring in Ole Miss commit TJ Banks, who transferred from Northridge High School to Hillcrest for his senior year.

After two successful seasons, don’t expect much change. Mitchell feels good with where his program is.

“We feel like we got a pretty good culture in place,” Mitchell said. “We know who we are and we understand what we’re about. That’s a big deal for us to continue to grow and compete and get better in everything we do.”

The Patriots will open the season against Mississippi powerhouse Southaven High School (MS) in the State Farm Classic. That game will be played on Aug. 26th at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 11 a.m.

