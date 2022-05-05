Hillcrest baseball ready for Class 6A Quarterfinal showdown

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporters Jason Williams and Drew Paven

Hillcrest High School baseball is peaking at the right time.

The Patriots have opened the AHSAA Class 6A Playoffs with four consecutive victories, sweeping Faith Academy in the first round of the playoffs and Helena High School in the second round.

That has Hillcrest in the quarterfinal round of the postseason for the eighth straight time. The Patriots will host Stanhope Elmore High School on Friday in a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the Class 6A Semifinals.

Hillcrest Baseball Head Coach Mark Garner thinks this years team deserves credit for its postseason run, but so do the previous Patriots teams. Year in and year out, his baseball program “does things the right way”.

“What happened is, (past years teams) have been able to leave this legacy that we talk about around here to the younger guys below them,” Garner said. “You can try to do that in other programs, but it has been a consistent thing here that those guys have been able to pass along. That winning tradition, and that legacy of how to work and deliver when it’s time to deliver. It’s been successful for us.”

Hillcrest baseball has reached the Quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs every season since 2014. The only year the Patriots missed was 2020, when the AHSAA cancelled it’s spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hillcrest and Stanhope Elmore begin their playoff series Friday afternoon at 4:30. The teams will play two games on Friday, and if a third game is necessary, it will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

All the game will be played at Hillcrest High School.