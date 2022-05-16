Hillcrest baseball loses in state semi-final

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

On Saturday the Hillcrest Patriots lost in the state semifinals to the Pelham Panthers 3-2.

As both teams split games in Friday’s double header that set up the deciding game three on Saturday.

First batter of the game on Saturday, Pelham’s Jeff Wilkins got the game going, smacking one out of the park for the first run of the day.

Two batters later, Christian Prichett cracked another solo-homer for the Panthers to give them a early 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Later on in the sixth, Pelham’s Zachary Egan hit a go-ahead RBI single that gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

The Panthers would hold on to the lead and bring home the 3-2 victory over Hillcrest, officially punching their ticket to the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Title.

Pelham will face off against Hartselle High School on Thursday in the 6A State title game.