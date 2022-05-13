Hillcrest baseball adds another chapter of postseason success, hopes its not done writing 2022’s story

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Hillcrest baseball is knocking on the door again.

The Patriots host Pelham in a Class 6A Semifinal matchup beginning on Friday. It’s the teams fifth ‘semifinal’ appearance since 2016, with one trip to the State Championship Series. Hillcrest won the Class 6A State Baseball Title in 2016.

“We feel like the playoffs are our time,” said Patriots’ senior Luke Williams. “We know what teams in the past have done but we feel we have the responsibility to carry on that tradition.”

To this point, this year’s team have been up to the challenge of meeting expectations. Hillcrest is 6-0 through the first three round of the playoffs with series sweeps of Faith Academy, Helena, and Stanhope Elmore.

“We’re preaching to them the same elements that we are preaching to them every week and what they’re focusing on every week,” Hillcrest Head Baseball Coach Mark Garner said. “They’re going to write their story — that is what is special about this bunch. Nobody gave them a chance to be here and they are writing each chapter every week.”

Game 1 of the Class 6A Semifinal series between Hillcrest and Pelham is scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m., with Game 2 following the conclusion of the first game.

If necessary, Game 3 between the Patriots and Panthers will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

All of the games will be played at Hillcrest High School.