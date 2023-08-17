Highway 69 South road work to close adjacent roads

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

A long-term road project on Alabama Highway 69 South has begun. Canterbury Road and the median that accesses it will be closed for a week as road work gets started.

This phase of the project started Aug. 16 and should last through Aug. 25. The road work is a precursor to a new Highway 69 flyover bridge, which will go over the Skyland Boulevard and Highway 69 intersection.

The project will also add northbound and southbound lanes from Interstate 20/59 interchange to Plantation Road.

This new bridge will include separate ramps for vehicles to access Interstate 20/59 and additional lanes to bring motorists down to the surface for Skyland Boulevard or Oscar Baxter Drive.

More than 56,000 vehicles use this corridor each day, and that’s an increase of 11% since 2016.

This is a joint project between the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission. The project is expected to go to bid in early 2024 and will take approximately three years to complete.