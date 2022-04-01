Highway 69 South Flea Market damaged in Wednesday night storms

More damage on Alabama Highway 69 South in Moundville, near the Highway 69 Flea Market. Photos by WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

Moundville’s Highway 69 South Flea Market experienced some damage in Wednesday night’s storms.

Luckily, there were no injuries, but structural damage from the storm affected the building’s roof and a sign.

The owners and family members were already taking stock of the damage Thursday, cleaning out the debris and getting repairs in order, said Marlon Jackson.

“We had damage like a year ago, in the same location,” Jackson said. “This area right here is where the storm comes off the river and comes this way, so it’s expected but unfortunate. The only thing we can do is lock hands together, keep God first and keep moving forward.”

Their next steps are contacting their insurance company so they can start the repair process, but they’ll be open on Saturday at 9 a.m. like always, Jackson said.