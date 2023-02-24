Hightower grateful for former coaches positive impact

Chester Hightower’s decision to attend Stillman College was immediate.

“The summer of 2007, I had about 2 days to report to Valdosta State. (My Uncle) gave me the phone call: hey I got you in,” Hightower remembers. “Mom rented a van. (We) packed up everything and loaded it in the van. Instead of going 45 minutes to Valdosta, we end up traveling 6 hours to Tuscaloosa.”

In 2007, Stillman College offered both football and track, whereas Valdosta State did not have a track program.

That made all the difference for Hightower.

“I think track and field can teach you life lessons,” Hightower said. “Track workouts are going to be tough, it’s going to be hard — and so is life.”

Fifteen years later, Hightower still believes that to be true. He is a high school track coach and an assistant football coach at a school in southwest Georgia. He hopes he can be a positive influence, just like his coaches were.

When Hightower learned he would be part of the first class inducted into the Stillman College Athletics Hall of Fame, he shared the news with his college track coach, the late Keevin Bell. Coach Bell passed away last month.

“Just the joy. Just to have that connection and to know he was part of my journey,” Hightower said. “Just being able to tell him: hey you started me off on this path and this is where it ended. Just having that joy and just having him being blessed to have him be a part of my journey.”

Hightower is one of three student-athletes inducted into the hall of fame. The others are Jeffrey Henderson (track, 2012) and Jamila McKinnis-Riley (volleyball and women’s basketball, 2014).

There were also three coaches inducted into the hall of fame: Dr. Richard Cosby (baseball, cross country), William Riley (tennis), and Donny Crawford (baseball).