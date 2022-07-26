Higher parking tickets, low-income water program and more on City Council agenda

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Tuscaloosa’s City Councillors will cast their votes on a $3 increase on parking tickets, a new program to help low-income families pay their water bills and a permit for a new hotel, to mention just a few.

At their last meeting, the Council authorized the School Supplies for Parking Tickets Program, which allows citizens to pay off their parking citations by donating school supplies.

The Council has done this regularly in the past, also offering redemption by donating Christmas gifts.

Resolution A22-0671 would change the price of a parking ticket from $15 to $18, if approved.

The program would still begin on August 1 and end on August 31, the City would still advertise a list of acceptable donations and $10 worth of school supplies would still redeem one parking ticket.

A proposal from the State of Alabama for Tuscaloosa to join its Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will face the Council as Resolution A22-0732.

The memo attached to the administration meeting’s July 19 agenda explained “the program is designed to provide emergency assistance to low-income households that pay a high proportion of their household income for drinking water and wastewater services.”

“At the local level, community action agencies throughout the state will process applications submitted by low-income households and send payments directly to water and wastewater systems participating in the LIHAWP,” the memo continued.

Tuscaloosa would be the center of Region 17, and Community Service Programs of West Alabama, Inc. would receive applications and administer funds to families in Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa Counties.

Alum Tuscaloosa, a new hotel set to open downtown on 4th Street, could receive approval for its Downtown/Riverfront Overlay District permit to continue construction.

The hotel plans to sell units for $800,000. When the tenant is not there, hotel administration will rent out the room and split the profits 50/50.

These are just a few items the Council will address tonight. Click here to read the full agenda.