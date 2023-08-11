High-speed chase ends in fiery crash

A high-speed chase that started at the Northport Walmart Monday ended in a fiery crash just over the Pickens County line.

19-year-old Tyrone Jefferson Jr. from Columbus, Mississippi, first reached Northport officers’ radars around 7:20 Monday night. Police said Jefferson was pulling door handles and letting himself inside vehicles parked in the Northport Walmart parking lot.

“Officers responded and located a person matching the description,” Northport Police Department Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter said. “They said he had a full face mask on and a hoodie.”

When police arrived, they said Jefferson took off running and eventually jumped inside a vehicle that sped off west on Highway 82.

“If anyone has anyone has information or was a victim of this person going into their car, we would appreciate if they would contact us and file a report so that we can file charges,” Carpenter said.

Gordo Police intercepted the chase at the Pickens County line.

“From all accounts and everyone we talked to, when they passed him, he was running an excessive amount of speed,” Gordo Police Department’s Johnny Stephenson said.

Investigators arrested Jefferson and served him with a slew of charges when he crashed the car he was driving into another vehicle near Sand Springs Road, ultimately injuring himself and the person in the other vehicle.

“Attempting to allude, resisting arrest, criminal mischief because of damage to the vehicle, assault one because the other person in the vehicle was injured, we have obstruction because he refused to give a name, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and possession of marijuana.”

Chiefs from the Gordo and Northport police departments said this case is a prime example of agencies working together to protect their citizens.

“Our goal was to catch him before he got into town and spike the car,” Stephenson said. “Deputies from the sheriff’s department were in route to try to help with that procedure. My officers were in route to help with that procedure. We try to get them stopped before they get into a congested area.”

“Vehicle chases are always dangerous, mainly for the public,” Carpenter said. “We don’t know what state of mind this person is in and how they may drive to get away because a lot of times they are not worried about other people. It is a dangerous situation anytime we have a pursuit, but sometimes we have to have them.”

Jefferson remains in the Pickens County Jail without bond. The driver inside the hit vehicle is expected to be okay.

-kn