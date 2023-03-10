High schoolers take over Stillman College Thursday

Thursday was a big day for Stillman College as high school students from Alabama and Mississippi invaded the campus. The HBCU held its first Tiger Fest High School Day since the pandemic. Tiger Fest was started as a day to introduce high schoolers to college life.

The day started out in Birthright Alumni Hall where the students were introduced to faculty and student life leaders.

Later the students were entertained by several of the student life groups like the band, cheerleaders and Greek organizations.

This recruiting event is foundational to Stillman. It strengthens its relationships with high schools across the state.

“This reminds teachers and students that Stillman provides a first class education and unique HBCU student life experience,” said Stillman Director of Communications David Miller.



After the morning session, the students resumed activities on the Quad and participated in campus tours.