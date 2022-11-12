High School Football Playoff Recap: Nov. 11, 2022
WVUA-23’s recaps the second week of the AHSAA playoffs, as well as Alabama soccer’s victory over Jackson State in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Enjoy highlights from:
-Saraland vs Hillcrest
-Lauderdale County vs Gordo
-Andalusia vs American Christian Academy (ACA)
-Tuscaloosa Academy vs Lexington
-Falkville vs Aliceville
-Vestavia Hills vs Thompson
-Hewitt-Trussville vs Hoover
-Mountain Brook vs Gadsden City
All the highlights – plus scores from schools around central and west Alabama.