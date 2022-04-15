High school art competition for students in 7th Congressional District

One lucky high school artist in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District can win a free trip to Washington, D.C. and get their art installed at the U.S. Capitol for a year.

The 2022 Congressional Art Competition is accepting applications through April 29, and is open to all high school students, from public or private schools or those who are home-schooled.

This year’s theme is “Alabama Awesome … The History Continues.”

