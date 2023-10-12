High School and College Football Weather… Thursday Update

Good Thursday evening! Here’s a look at our football weather for high school and college this week and weekend. First, let’s start with high school football. If you’re going to a local stadium Friday night, temperatures will start off in the lower 70s at the 7pm kickoff, then fall into the middle 60s by the end of the game. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear, and there is no risk of rain. Overall, the weather is looking nice for the games, with low humidity.

As for college football… Bama takes on Arkansas Saturday morning/early afternoon in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures will rise in the upper 60s at 9:00am, under a partly sunny sky. By the 11:00am kickoff, we can expect temperatures in the middle 70s, then rise into the upper 70s by the end of the game. Humidity will remain very low, with very a very pleasant feel to the air. The peak of the solar eclipse will occur at 12:07pm, during the Alabama homecoming game. Sky conditions should be nice for viewing the eclipse, but be sure to have special solar glasses if you’re planning to look directly at the sun.

Auburn takes on LSU Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Look for a sunny sky and nice weather, and humidity will remain low. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s by the early afternoon, then fall into the middle 70s at the 6:00pm kickoff, then fall into the lower 70s by the end of the game. Rain is not expected for the Auburn game.

