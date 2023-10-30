Hey, where’s the hay? Drought causing cattle farmers worry over food

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Nick Balenger

With West Alabama in a drought, one thing you may not think of on a day-to-day basis is farmers. The lack of rain is affecting farmers when it comes to providing food for their cattle.

Cattle farmers rely on the grass to sprout and feed their livestock, but without rain the grass is not growing. This forces some farmers to buy or use hay earlier than expected, causing a shortage in hay.

John Lang with Black Warrior Cattle said he’s concerned that if this goes on any longer, he may face problems.

“Today we’re all right,” Lang said. “We’ve got enough grass for us, but it’s getting worse every day. “We’ll be in trouble. We’ll run out of hay and we’ll have to buy feed for them. So we probably won’t make a profit.”

Lang said he’s already spending $30 more per bale than normal.

When farmers use hay they’ve gathered for the winter this early, it means even higher prices when they’re searching for food in the middle of February.

Local feed suppliers like Riverside Feed and Seed in Northport are trying their best to keep prices down.

“It’s a slim margin anyway, so we try to work with our customers and keep small margins here so they can make it through the winter and be productive next year,” said worker Jonathan Gladney.