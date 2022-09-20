Hertz to order up to 175K GM electric vehicles over 5 years

Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years.

The deal includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will span a variety of vehicles such as SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles.

The companies anticipate that deliveries of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will start in the first quarter of next year.

9/20/2022 11:01:45 AM (GMT -5:00)