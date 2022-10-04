Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) – A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009.

Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie.”

The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating.

The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker.

Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/4/2022 11:37:20 AM (GMT -5:00)