Herndon delivering next batch of Sawyerville donations today

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karris Harmon

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is helping Hale County residents in need after a tornado ripped through Sawyerville Feb. 3.

His desire to pay it forward stems from deep-rooted thanks in the wake of the April 27, 2011, tornado that struck Tuscaloosa, he said.

“Everybody in Tuscaloosa who’s over the age of 12 and 13 years old remembers the tornado that hit us in 2011,” Herndon said. “It didn’t hit Northport, but it hit Tuscaloosa. I sent all my forces over, but to see the outpouring of spirit across the country of love of wanting to help, wanting to be there in the midst of a crisis to help out their fellow human being. It got to me.”

As he’s done following disasters around the South for the past decade, Herndon is seeking donations including paper products, cleaning supplies, roofing nails, yard tools, socks, washcloths, towels, bleach and similar items that he’ll drive to Sawyerville every time his truck is full.

His latest load is destined for Hale County this afternoon, and he has a message for Sawyerville’s residents.

“Stay strong, stay vigilant,” he said. “You have your health. You have your lives. Material things can be replaced, and the great citizens of our community are going to try to help you to get those things back.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop items off at Herndon, Hicks and Associates at 2728 Lurleen Wallace Blvd. in Northport.